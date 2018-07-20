Skip Bayless on Carmelo: ‘He’s lost his edge’
Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed that Carmelo Anthony has 'lost his edge' and 'he's deluding himself on the court' in the midst of Melo's trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile expressing his desire to go to the Houston Rockets.
