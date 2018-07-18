Shannon Sharpe predicts Raptors GM is ‘absolutely’ fired if Kawhi doesn’t re-sign after the season
Shannon Sharpe explains why he thinks the Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri will get fired if Kawhi Leonard does not resign with the Toronto Raptors after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan.
