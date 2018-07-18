Skip Bayless reacts to the Spurs trading Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- DeMar DeRozan
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- NBA
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
In his reaction to the San Antonio spurs trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Skip Bayless reveals his thoughts on the trade.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices