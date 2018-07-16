- Chris, what do you make of LeBron showing up at the Summer League game?

- Well, look, I liked it. I think it was a--

SHANNON SHARPE: Loved it.

- --great message to send--

SHANNON SHARPE: Great!

- --to your new teammates. The best player in the world, the leader of your team going to watch guys that are representing the Lakers, most of whom won't even be on the team. And you're going there to watch it. I think it was a great message for Jason Hart and for--

SHANNON SHARPE: Josh Hart.

- I'm sorry-- Josh Hart and for Brandon Ingram. Look, LeBron is great at building team chemistry and camaraderie. He will probably have a separate handshake with every player on the team. He'll probably buy them some type of gift. Last year, it was the different types of suits with the team. In the past, it's been the headphones. This was the first step in building that chemistry.

SHANNON SHARPE: Leadership. That's what leadership is about.

- That's right. I thought it was good. Secondly, LeBron's always-- you know, he's got a little marketing. And he's obviously got his ego. I think he wanted to set a new trend. Because you rarely see people wearing, like, real game-type basketball shorts.

SHANNON SHARPE: Especially out in public.

- Yeah, exactly.

SHANNON SHARPE: Around the house, we cool.

- They might wear gym shorts but not that type of, like--

SHANNON SHARPE: Dude.

- And so I think he was trying to send a-- see if I can-- see how far my juice goes. Let me start a trend. You said they sold out online.

- They sold out. $500 a pair.

JOY TAYLOR: Wow.

- So and--

- I tried to get a pair.

- Did you try get some?

- Do you have them on underneath there?

- No. I tried to get a pair. They sold out.

- He got his pajamas. I bet you got your Lakers pajamas.

- Huh?

- Watch the NBA. NBA going to start marketing them too.

- Hmm?

- I do think this too. Maybe-- maybe it was an olive branch to those Lakers or slash Kobe fans, who, you know, there's been the murals been defaced twice. They might be upset that he didn't go to the pizza party.

SKIP BAYLESS: Might be?

- And some Kobe ones are just skeptical--

SKIP BAYLESS: Might be?

- --in general that he's here.

SKIP BAYLESS: OK.

- So maybe that was a sign. And look, I'm all in on the Lakers. I'm a Laker.