Skip Bayless predicts the Lakers’ record next season
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- LeBron James
- Lonzo Ball
- Lonzo Ball
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Rajon Rondo
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe how many games the Los Angeles Lakers will win next season with its current roster of LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices