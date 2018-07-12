Skip Bayless on LeBron mural removal: L.A. still belongs to Kobe, until LeBron carries this Lakers team to a title
Video Details
Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James' mural removed after being vandalized.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices