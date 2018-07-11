Skip Bayless explains why Magic Johnson doesn’t deserve credit for LeBron’s move to LA
Video Details
Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe: "I give Magic Johnson zero credit for LeBron's decision to come to LA... LeBron had already decided to be a Laker."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices