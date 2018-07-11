Shannon Sharpe on the pressure LeBron faces coming to the Lakers: ‘This is purple and gold, and that pedigree runs deep’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe points out the different challenges LeBron James may meet at the Los Angeles Lakers compared to with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices