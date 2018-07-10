Skip Bayless details how LeBron joining Philly was the way to dethrone Golden State
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless details how LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers was the best path to dethroning the Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices