Skip Bayless reacts to Tony Parker leaving the San Antonio Spurs
Video Details
In his reaction to Tony Parker leaving the San Antonio Spurs to sign with the Charlotte Hornets, Skip Bayless reveals why he was 'shocked' at his departure from the Spurs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices