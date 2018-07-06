Skip Bayless says LeBron is no longer chasing MJ, he’s chasing another Jordan in Hollywood
In his discussion on reports LeBron James isn't under pressure to win with the Los Angeles Lakers, Skip Bayless reveals to Shannon Sharpe and Rob Parker why he thinks King James is no longer chasing Michael Jordan, he’s now chasing another Jordan in Hollywood. Do you agree with Skip?
