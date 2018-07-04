Skip Bayless on the challenges of being a superstar player’s ‘sidekick’
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the challenges NBA star players go through, and why that may be deterring Paul George from wanting to play under LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.
