HOLLY SONDERS: After LeBron James signed with the Lakers, our own Skip Bayless tweeted, quote, "The best player in the East is now Joel Embiid. Well, the Greek Freak saw this and responded to Skip saying, quote, "That's all I needed for this summer. thank you skip! #Motivation." This is the power that you have, Skip.

- You know what? For once I really liked his response back to me because it wasn't snarky, or mean spirited, or personal, or gotcha back. This is how you channel your get even. You know this. You just go to work. You work harder than ever in this offseason. You prove me wrong. You show me different next year. It makes me want to root for Giannis to dethrone Joel as the best player in the East because I still think he is at this moment.

SHANNON SHARPE: Why are you harassing people?

- I don't harass people.

SHANNON SHARPE: You do! This man was minding his own business.

SKIP BAYLESS: Did I even use his name in my first tweet? I did not. I did not.

- Hold on. Is Giannis Antetokounmpo, is he in the East? Is he in the East? OK. If you say Joel Embiid is the best player in the East--

SKIP BAYLESS: You agreed with me yesterday right here on this show, on live TV, you agreed with what I said.

SHANNON SHARPE: I do agree!

- Thank you!

SHANNON SHARPE: But you harassed this man. You bothered this man. He probably had his feet up on the television watching TV, he's like, yeah, ye-- he's like, huh?

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep. And next year he'll thank me when he becomes the best player in the East. And I'll say, you're welcome.

SHANNON SHARPE: Are they trading Joel Embiid to the West?

- Nope.

- OK. Well he ain't going to be the best player in the East, then.

- The truth is I need to see a little more from Antetokounmpo. I do.

- The man is 7-foot tall, can post up, got a mid-range game, can shoot the 3, and he's outstanding. He finished in the top three of defense. So he's fundamentally sound across the board. So unless something happens that I don't know-- right. No. No. No. No.

- Yes. Yes. Yes.

- Did you see what Embiid do to Mo Bamba? And said, welcome to the NBA.

SKIP BAYLESS: I know.