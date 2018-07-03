Skip Bayless details how the Warriors signing Boogie Cousins will affect LeBron’s Lakers
In his conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Holly Sonders, Skip Bayless details how the Golden State Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins to a 1-yr deal will affect the Western Conference and LeBron's Lakers. Do you agree with Skip?
