Shannon Sharpe reacts to DeMarcus Cousins signing with Golden State
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss what's most shocking about DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices