Shannon Sharpe reacts to Paul George’s decision to stay in OKC instead of joining LeBron on Lakers
In his conversation on Paul George re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder for four-year, $137 million max contract, Shannon Sharpe explains why he is confused and surprised PG13 stayed in OKC with Russell Westbrook instead of joining LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.
