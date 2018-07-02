Skip Bayless: ‘LeBron was born to be a Los Angeles Laker. He was born to finish in Showtime’
In his reaction to LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers for 4-year, 153 million contract, Skip Bayless reveals to Shannon Sharpe why he thinks King James was born to be a Laker.
