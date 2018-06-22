- I will bet you this team will still be favored, because of the guy you tell me is the best player--

SHANNON SHARPE: He is.

- --not only on the planet right now, but in the history of the planet. Right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- OK. If you have that guy, you're still going to be favored. So don't discount what is still sitting there in Cleveland, because I'm going to remind you one more time. They had Golden State on the ropes in Game 1 at Oakland. Am I right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

- They let them off the hook for all the reasons we detailed. Some are JR's fault. Some are George Hill's fault. And some in the end were LeBron's fault. Everybody collaborated on a collapse. And my point is, you had them. And if you win that game, we might be having a very different conversation. If you win Game 3 in Cleveland, the turning point game, you're down 0-2, but if you win that and you get it back to 2-1 with Game 4 in Cleveland, we could be having a different conversation. And you were up one point with three minutes left and Kevin Durant said, no, I'm the best player on the planet tonight in this building.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

SKIP BAYLESS: Right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- OK. So I'm just trying to keep you in perspective. It's still not all bad in Cleveland.