Baker Mayfield on being excited about the new-look Cleveland Browns heading into the upcoming NFL season
Video Details
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed to talk about high expectations heading into the NFL season. Plus, Mayfield talks Josh Gordon and Cleveland's young talent.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices