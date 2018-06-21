Baker Mayfield reveals why he’s ‘fortunate’ to play with Tyrod Taylor
Video Details
Cleveland Browns' QB Baker Mayfield joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed to talk about about playing behind Tyrod Taylor and what's he's learned from the NFL veteran.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices