Skip Bayless reacts to Aaron Rodgers ranking ahead of Tom Brady according to 2019 Madden NFL
Video Details
in his discussion with Shannon Sharpe and Eboni Williams, Skip Bayless explains why he disagrees with 2019 Madden NFL quarterback rankings especially Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ranked ahead of New England's Tom Brady.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices