Shannon Sharpe details why he agrees with 2019 Madden NFL ranking Aaron Rodgers ahead of Tom Brady
Video Details
In his conversation with Skip Bayless and Eboni Williams, Shannon Sharpe reacts to the 2019 Madden NFL video game ranking Aaron Rodgers as the top QB with a 99 rating whereas Tom Brady was ranked 2nd with a 97 rating. Sharpe details why he believes this was the right call to list Brady, a 5-Time Super Bowl Champion, behind Green Bay's Rodgers. Do you agree with Shannon?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices