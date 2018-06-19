Shannon Sharpe details why he agrees with 2019 Madden NFL ranking Aaron Rodgers ahead of Tom Brady

Video Details

In his conversation with Skip Bayless and Eboni Williams, Shannon Sharpe reacts to the 2019 Madden NFL video game ranking Aaron Rodgers as the top QB with a 99 rating whereas Tom Brady was ranked 2nd with a 97 rating. Sharpe details why he believes this was the right call to list Brady, a 5-Time Super Bowl Champion, behind Green Bay's Rodgers. Do you agree with Shannon?

More Videos »