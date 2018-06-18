Skip Bayless reacts to reports Kawhi Leonard requested trade from Spurs
Video Details
In his conversation on reports Kawhi Leonard requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, Skip Bayless reveals to Shannon Sharpe why the trade to Los Angeles Lakers won't work.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices