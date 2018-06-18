Shannon Sharpe on Shaq’s comment that LeBron shouldn’t chase championships
On Undisputed, joined by Eboni Williams and Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe responds to a comment made by three-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal who said LeBron James should not chase rings at the end of his career like Shaq did. However, Sharpe says 'For LeBron James, rings is all it's about,' for a couple of reasons.
