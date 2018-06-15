- So Parker, Jr., for the first time, I think I side with you on this one.

- What? Uh-oh, I'm gonna faint right here.

- I don't think-- again, what Myles Garrett said, is there some validity to it? Absolutely. I think the league has definitely been-- I wouldn't say damaged, altered by these decisions--

- Altered negatively.

- --in a negative way by these decisions of the Supreme superstars, the elite of the elite, joining together and collaborating. But Kevin Durant did not start this. LeBron James did start this when he, in a weaker conference, joined together with two other All-Stars, perennials from that same conference.

- Probably two of the top five or six players in the conference.

- At that time, to collaborate and come together down in Miami to do what they did. So to, again, Durant's point, the mentality of the players now is not what it once was of the Reggie Millers and of the Patrick Ewings and the Michael Jordans, to stick through it and to try to do it by themselves or with what they have to work with without moving on and joining somebody else and joining forces.

- You know what, I want to say this on your point. I remember when the Knicks were trying to beat the Bulls and Jordan and Isaiah-- the Knicks needed a guard, and the Knicks tried to trade for Isaiah Thomas, the real Isaiah Thomas, and you know what he said? He said, that's Patrick's team. I'm not going to New York

- Absolutely not.

- He wouldn't go.

- Like, that's how they identify themselves, as this is my territory. This is my team. That's your team. You have to beat me, or I have to beat you.