Chris Broussard questions why Kevin Durant would leave Golden State to play with LeBron
Chris Broussard questions why 2-Time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant would leave Golden State to team up with LeBron James this offseason. Additionally, Chris explains why LeBron moving West and taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers would be a good move longterm.
