Skip Bayless unveils how LeBron James ruined his chance to surpass Michael Jordan as the G.O.A.T.
Video Details
Reflecting on KD's Golden State Warriors sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, Skip Bayless unveils to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor how LeBron James ruined his chance to surpass Michael Jordan as the G.O.A.T.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices