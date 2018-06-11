Rob Parker says LeBron quit before the Finals were over and often blames other factors for his losses
Rob Parker joins Joy Taylor, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed and gives LeBron James a below-average grade for his performance in the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, condemning James for making an 'excuse' of his hand injury and quitting before the Cavs even lost the series. Parker says James gets credited when his team wins 'and he should get the blame when they lose—that's what great players take.'
