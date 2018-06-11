Skip Bayless: ‘Kevin Durant proved that he’s better than LeBron James when it matters most’
On Undisputed with Joy Taylor and Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless lists the reasons he thinks Kevin Durant outshone LeBron James in the 2018 NBA Finals as a 'better defender' and 'clutch shooter.' Sharpe says another player stood out to him in Games 1 and two.
