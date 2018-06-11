Shannon Sharpe outlines how LeBron’s self-inflicted injury affected his series yet was not detrimental to its final outcome

Video Details

Shannon Sharpe shares with Joy Taylor and Skip Bayless on Undisputed just how much LeBron James' self-inflicted hand injury from punching a whiteboard after Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals affected his playing the rest of the series against the Golden State Warriors, yet believing the 'end result' would have remained the same.

