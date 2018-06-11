Shannon Sharpe outlines how LeBron’s self-inflicted injury affected his series yet was not detrimental to its final outcome
Shannon Sharpe shares with Joy Taylor and Skip Bayless on Undisputed just how much LeBron James' self-inflicted hand injury from punching a whiteboard after Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals affected his playing the rest of the series against the Golden State Warriors, yet believing the 'end result' would have remained the same.
