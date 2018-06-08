Rob Parker reveals why he’s confident the Warriors will sweep LeBron’s Cavs
Rob Parker joins Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor to discuss the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. Rob Parker explains why he's confident the Warriors will sweep LeBron James and the Cavaliers tonight.
