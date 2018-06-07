Chris Bosh on LeBron: ‘He’s shouldering more than anybody else has had to in the history of the game’
Joining Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor on Undisputed, Two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh talks playing with LeBron James in Miami and King James shouldering the load in Cleveland.
