- I look at it like this, to whom much is given, much is required.

- Correct.

- No question. I think when people say tired, I don't look at LeBron as being physically tired . I look at him as being mentally tired.

SKIP BAYLESS: Maybe.

- Because not only does he have to do everything for his team when there's guys that are getting paid millions of dollars to just rebound, when you've got guys on your team that's just-- that's getting paid just to make an open shot and they're not doing that. I think they would be mentally draining to anybody. You know, especially when you go out like, and have a game one like you had, knowing that's the type of game you have to have to win on the road in game one in the finals and nobody shows up.

Your starting point guard can't hit a free throw. JR was in la-la land. Like, that would be frustrating to me knowing that I'm doing all I can, knowing that I'm playing every game, every minute. And we're paying other guys, my supporting cast to do a job that's not being done.

I think mentally tired, he should be. Physically tired, I don't think he is physically tired. I think people are just making excuses for him because he's doing so much.

And the games he should be winning, he's not winning, not because of him, because of supporting cast. And I think people are just making excuses for him. But I don't think LeBron is tired. Like I say, he's in the best shape of anybody. But mentally tired, he should be.