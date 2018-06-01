Skip Bayless disagrees with LeBron’s final play of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Skip Bayless discusses with Shannon Sharpe LeBron James's last play in the Cavaliers' Game 1 defeat against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, saying a jump shot over Stephen Curry or a drive to basket would have trumped LeBron's pass to George Hill, but Sharpe recalls a different situation that the King was in.
