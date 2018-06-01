Shannon Sharpe reveals why neither Draymond Green or Tristan Thompson should be suspended after Game 1 scuffle
In his discussion surrounding Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Shannon Sharpe reveals why he doesn't think Golden State's Draymon Green nor Cleveland's Tristan Thompson should be suspended for Game 2 for late-game scuffle. Do you agree with Shannon?
