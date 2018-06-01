Shannon Sharpe’s reaction to the Cavs’ late-game collapse to the Warriors in Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals

In his reaction to the Cleveland Cavaliers falling to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals despite LeBron James' 51-PT performance, Shannon Sharpe reveals who's to blame for Cleveland's late-game collapse that lead to the Warriors stealing Game 1. Will LeBron's Cavs bounce back in Game 2?

