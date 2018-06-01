Skip Bayless grades LeBron James’ Game 1 performance in NBA Finals
Video Details
In his discussion with Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor surrounding the 2018 NBA Finals, Skip Bayless grades LeBron James' performance after scoring 51 points in a losing effort to the Golden State Warriors.
