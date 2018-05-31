Power’s Omari Hardwick talks LeBron James and 2018 NBA Finals
Actor, Omari Hardwick joins Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor on Undisputed to discuss LeBron James heading into the NBA Finals. Hear who Omari thinks will win the NBA Championship between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.
