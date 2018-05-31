Skip Bayless shares his thoughts on LeBron’s chances against the Warriors

Video Details

Ahead of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why he thinks LeBron James' Cavs could steal Game 1 against the Warriors. Plus, hear why Skip thinks if the Cavs upset the Warriors, it be LeBron's 'greatest accomplishment ever'. Do you agree with Skip?

More Videos »