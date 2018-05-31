Skip Bayless shares his thoughts on LeBron’s chances against the Warriors
Video Details
Ahead of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why he thinks LeBron James' Cavs could steal Game 1 against the Warriors. Plus, hear why Skip thinks if the Cavs upset the Warriors, it be LeBron's 'greatest accomplishment ever'. Do you agree with Skip?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices