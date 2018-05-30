Skip Bayless explains why LeBron won’t join 76ers if Colangelo is still GM
In his reaction to Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo being accused of using fake twitter accounts to criticize Joel Emiid and other 76ers players, Skip Bayless reveals why he thinks there is no way LeBron James is joining Philly if Bryan Colangelo is still the GM of this team. Do you agree with Skip?
