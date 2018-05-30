Shannon Sharpe thinks if LeBron’s Cavs dethrone the Warriors, it’ll be the ‘biggest upset in sports history’
Looking ahead to the 2018 NBA Finals where the Cleveland Cavaliers are the biggest underdog in at least 16 years, Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor if LeBron James and the Cavs win the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors it will be the 'biggest upset in sports history'. Do you agree with Shannon?
