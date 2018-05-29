Skip Bayless on LeBron’s legacy if the Cavs lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals
Ahead of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, Skip Bayless explains what another title loss would mean for LeBron James' legacy in his pursuit of Michael Jordan.
