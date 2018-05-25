Eddie House reveals who’s to blame for Golden State falling the Houston Rockets in Game 5
Eddie House joins Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Jenny Taft to discuss Game 5 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals between Golden State and Houston. Eddie House reveals who's to blame for the Warriors falling 98-94 to the Rockets.
