Skip Bayless on KD’s performance in Warriors’ Game 5 loss to the Rockets
Video Details
In his reaction to Kevin Durant scoring 29 points, 0 FG in the 4th quarter in the Golden State Warriors' Game 5 loss to the Houston Rockets, Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe and Jenny Taft how KD's performance was a 'disaster'.
