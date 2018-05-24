Shannon Sharpe reveals the biggest reason for LeBron’s Cavs’ Game 5 loss to the Celtics
Video Details
In his reaction to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor the biggest reason for the Cavaliers' Game 5 loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices