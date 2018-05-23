Shannon Sharpe on why LeBron is more clutch than KD
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor why he thinks LeBron James is more clutch than Kevin Durant after Warriors' Game 4 loss.
