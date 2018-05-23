Skip Bayless on Houston’s defense in Game 4 win over Golden State: ‘They made them look timid, they made them look soft’
Video Details
In his reaction to Game 4 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Hear Skip's thoughts on Houston's defense in Game 4 win over the Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices