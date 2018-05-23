- I will agree with your premise. Kevin Durant blew this last sequence. I also think he had a whole lot of help from everybody on the floor, in a Golden State uniform, in blowing the last sequence. Because it was an abomination. And I'm gonna remind you. This, statistically, is the greatest offensive basketball team we've ever seen in a regular season, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Absolutely.

- That's what happened. That's why Steve Kerr sat on his hands over there on the bench and said, you know what, I kind of like my chances with my team versus their team. I'll just let them figure it out on the fly. So, predictably, James Harden misses the 3 that would have iced it with 15 seconds left. And all of a sudden, with 12.5 seconds left, Draymond has the ball and flips it to Kevin Durant.

And here he comes. First to his right, then he weaves to his left. He's got Eric Gordon on him. I don't think that was the matchup they wanted to start with. But that's how it fell in the helter-skelter up the court.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- And as he goes to his left, they switch it and all of a sudden, it's PJ Tucker coming on to Kevin Durant.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

- But if it's LeBron with the basketball dribbling full speed up the left-hand side, obviously, you have to clear out. You have to clear the side. You have to give him an open lane to do whatever he wants to do. To take it home, or take it to the base line and throw up some weird horse shot that accidentally banks in, or whatever.

SHANNON SHARPE: No, no, no, no.

- You know, that's--

SHANNON SHARPE: He called it. He called it.

- I don't think he called that bank. But it's OK. But the side was clear. His path was clear. In this case, this was a complete traffic jam of Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, on the left side, as Kevin brought the ball to the left side.

So he's seeing nothing but red and white jerseys in front of him. And I'm with you. I'm just dying for him to get to the basket. This is the best free throw shooter in the postseason of any of-- There's 16 players who have taken more than 45 free throws in the postseason.

Kevin Durant is number one. He's made 84 of 91 free throws in the postseason. And to your point, all 27, he's made in this series. He was 4 for 4, already, in the fourth quarter last night. He's eight for eight in the fourth quarter in this series.

And in these playoffs, he's 18 for 19 in the fourth quarter. To show you he is the deadliest clutch free throw shooter in basketball right now. So what do I want, Shannon?

SHANNON SHARPE: What do you want?

- I don't want LeBron at the free throw line cause we know he runs from the free throw line. And right now, of those 16 players with 45 or more attempts, LeBron is 12th on that list. And Kevin is number one. So it's 1 to 12 there. So I think I want the guy, number one, getting to the free throw line.

And I'm looking at a sea of red. It's the Red Sea of Rockets on the left side. Why is that, Shannon? You know basketball.

It's because Steph's over there. And all of a sudden, Livingston's over there. And Draymond's over there. And everybody's just clogged on the left side.

SHANNON SHARPE: If that's the case, why the hell would KD drive over there?

- OK.

SHANNON SHARPE: You saw the traffic jam over there.

- But he started to his right and then he goes to his left. And he's more comfortable, like LeBron, going to his left. But nobody clears out because they don't have a clue of what they're going to do. There wasn't any rapport.

There wasn't any, sort of, connection of, oh, Kevin's got the ball. Let's all clear and go to the right side. Let's just clear out. Steph Curry gets in his way. Steph comes right to him and brings his defender right over in the middle of the congestion.

So I'm like, OK. And at the last second-- now they're down to seven seconds left-- he sees Klay flash on the baseline. Remember, why did he leave Oklahoma City to go to Golden State? What was the number one thing he said? I want to play for a selfless basketball team.

Remember that word? Selfless. So this is the problem. And they haven't been faced with this very often. Who's the closer?

Who's the alpha? Who's the number one? Who's that guy? I believe it's Kevin Durant. But he is an unselfish player as is LeBron.

But in this case, it's like, well, I've missed-- he had missed his last two shots at the end of clocks. He had just thrown up two prayers. Remember those, in the middle of the quarter? So he hadn't shot for four minutes. What's that?

SHANNON SHARPE: I said he bricked one of them.

- OK. He bricked both of them. But they were at the end of clocks where they're just desperation. Cause they were getting physically intimidated and pushed out of their offense by the Houston Rockets, who were playing football basketball in the fourth quarter.

To the point-- Steve Kerr, they showed on TNT after the game-- he's talking to his team in the locker room. And he said, they have a bunch of middle linebackers out there. Well, that's what they were. They were all playing middle linebacker, in the fourth quarter, on defense. And the refs were letting them get away with it.

SHANNON SHARPE: That was the key.

- It was.

- You can be as physical as you want to, but if they're calling it, it doesn't mean nothing.

- I got you. So here's Kevin Durant, and he's got a split second decision. Should I pull up? Well, obviously, in hindsight, yes. You need to pull up. If there's no lane to the basket, I don't think-- Remember, LeBron got him in this case. LeBron about three inches shorter and he's much more explosive than Kevin is off the dribble. Just on that first-step quickness, Kevin's seven feet and like-- what's his wingspan?

SHANNON SHARPE: Like, seven--

- Eight feet? Almost 7' 9", 7' 6".

- I don't know. OK. So he doesn't have the first-step explosion that LeBron does. So it's hard for him to get a step on-- you know, he's dribbling slow and then just to hit the next gear. So again, there are too many Rockets in his way.

So all of sudden, he's like, I can't go anywhere here. So the next thing is, should I pull up? And he sees Klay flash. Well, it's a bad idea. You nailed it, obviously.

That Klay's hurt. Something's wrong with him. He's been out of sorts, out of sync, on his heels the whole game, not been comfortable with his shot. So you're gonna give him a bounce pass where he's gonna have to run to the bounce pass, to the corner, away from the basket. Catch it, with seven seconds left, and turn and shoot it.

And, like, his knee's not right, right? OK. So it's all bad idea, bad idea, bad idea. And, yeah, I think he's the deadliest jump shooter from that-- maybe would have been like 18-to-20-foot range. That's the shot.

So in hindsight, you're dead right. He should have just pulled up and shot it. But remember, this is the team that had the third most passes thrown in the NBA in the regular season. They love to pass the basketball. They're a 300-passes-a-game team.

So he's trying to say, maybe if I pass it there-- he said in his postgame-- then I'll go reposition and get it back. And maybe I'll have a catch-and-shoot jump shot at the buzzer. Well, there's just too many bodies over there. And Klay gets stuck on Ariza in the corner. And he can't even get anything up.

And they wind up with an airball jump shot. This is the greatest offensive team ever? That's an abomination. And in hindsight, Steve Kerr should of called timeout. And in hindsight, in the very end, the way Houston D'd-up on them, it just had to be a Kevin Durant pull up jump shot.