Shannon Sharpe reveals why Kevin Durant is to blame for the Warriors’ Game 4 loss
Video Details
In his discussion on the Golden State Warriors falling to the Houston Rockets 95-92 in Game 4 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor why Kevin Durant is to blame for the Warriors' Game 4 loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices