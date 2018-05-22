Eddie House reveals how LeBron’s Cavs control series vs Boston Celtics after Game 4
In his reaction to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Boston Celtics 111-102 to even the series at 2-2 on Monday night, Eddie House reveals to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why the thinks the Cavs are now in control of the series.
